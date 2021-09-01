CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu was not feeling well and postponed an Executive Council meeting “out of an abundance of caution” as he planned to get a COVID-19 test, his office said Wednesday.

“Although Governor Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he immediately began isolating this morning and will get a COVID-19 test soon. We will update the public accordingly and Governor Sununu hopes to get back on his feet soon,” Sununu’s office said in a statement.

THE NUMBERS

More than 107,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 218 new confirmed cases announced Tuesday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,417.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 218 new cases per day on Aug. 16 to 300 new cases per day on Monday.

