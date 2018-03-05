MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is not supporting President Donald Trump’s plan to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum imports.

Sununu’s spokesman tells WMUR-TV that Canada, New Hampshire’s top trading partner, plays an integral role in the state’s economy.

The comments followed similar ones last week from Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, chairman of the New Hampshire-Canadian Trade Council. They voiced deep concern about the potential impact of a trade war with Canada.

Trump said Monday that he’s “not backing down” on his plan to impose the tariffs, despite anxious warnings from House Speaker Paul Ryan and other congressional Republicans of a possible trade war.

After Trump’s threat, Canadian officials promised to retaliate if the tariffs are in fact put into place.

