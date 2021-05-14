NH governor plans to end federal unemployment program as businesses struggle to hire workers

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is planning to end the federal unemployment program in an effort to get more people to return to work.

The federal government announced earlier this year that the $300 weekly stipend for those unemployed was extended through Labor Day, but Sununu said he plans to end the program sooner than that.

“One thing I can tell you is that the federal government wants this program to go until the end of September. That’s not going to happen,” he said during a press conference Thursday. “We will most certainly end the program sooner than that.”

Sununu continued that businesses are struggling to find help.

“Every individual matters because we are so desperate for worker force,” he said. “Our economy is just so strong. Everyone needs work force right now.”

Kira Tewksbury, who works for Sal’s Pizza, says the company has found a creative way to try to attract new employees.

“Our district manager Gary Wilson gave us nice cards that say we’re hiring at each location and we would set them in each pizza box,” she said.

Ken Dalpe, owner of Dalpe Electric, added that months without adequate staffing has forced him to take on more work himself.

“It’s gotten so bad that I’m out in the field too as an employee and the owner, so it’s kind of stressful,” he explained.

Dalpe said that the lack of employees is also affecting their customers.

“We are turning down three to seven phone calls every single day, so to the average person who’s trying to have work done, they’re struggling because they can’t find anybody.”

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has not said whether the federal unemployment program in the Bay State will end early.

