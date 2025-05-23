New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte signed a bill on Thursday banning sanctuary cities and support cooperation between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, according to her office.

In a statement, Ayotte said, “I said from the beginning that we won’t let our state go the way of Massachusetts and their billion-dollar illegal immigrant crisis. Today, we’re delivering on our promise by banning sanctuary cities and supporting law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities. New Hampshire will never be a sanctuary for criminals, and we will keep working every day to remain the safest state in the nation.”

