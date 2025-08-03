CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte has signed a medical mandate that bans gender-affirming medications for minors.

The law prevents doctors from prescribing hormone therapy and puberty blockers for children under the age of 18. The law does allow people undergoing treatments to continue.

Supporters say the ban protects children. Opponents say the measure unfairly targets transgender youths.

