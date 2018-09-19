NH groomer facing animal cruelty charge after dog dies in crate

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire pet groomer is facing an animal cruelty charge after a police say a dog she was caring for died after she left it unattended in a crate with a heated dryer blowing on it.

On Aug. 28, Hampton police received a complaint from a woman who alleged that her dog had died while in the care of a local pet groomer in June.

Hampton police conducted an investigation, and after reviewing relevant evidence and witness accounts, received an arrest warrant for two counts of cruelty to animals, both Class A misdemeanor offenses, against Beth Bessemer.

Police say that on June 21, Bessemer negligently permitted or caused a golden retriever that was in her possession or custody to be subjected to unnecessary suffering by leaving the dog unattended in a crate with a heated dryer blowing on him, and with a noose around his neck, which caused his death.

Police also allege Bessemer negligently deprived the dog of necessary care by leaving him unattended in conditions that were detrimental to his wellbeing, which caused his death.

On Wednesday, Bessemer turned herself into police on an open warrant.

She was released on her own recognizance.

As part of her bail conditions, Bessemer has been prohibited from contact with any other person’s pets.

She returns to court Oct. 30.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampton police at 603-929-4444.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)