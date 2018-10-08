NH group raises questions about absentee ballot errors

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A voting rights group says it found numerous absentee ballot errors in New Hampshire, but the secretary of state’s office says that’s not entirely true.

A small number of ballots are sent 45 days before the election to military members and others overseas. The New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights says Londonderry’s ballots listed a candidate under the wrong party, the Bedford ballot lists a candidate twice and another candidate was left off ballots for Auburn, Sandown and Chester.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner said corrected versions of the Londonderry ballots have been sent. He said the Auburn mistake was caught before the ballots were sent, and the Bedford issue wasn’t a mistake — the candidate won both her party’s primary and was nominated as a write-in by another party.

