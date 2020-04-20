NH health officials announce 1 new coronavirus-related death bringing death toll to 42 with 1,447 confirmed cases

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 56 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Monday, bringing the total to 1,447 with 42 virus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 64 percent reported as female and 36 percent male.

The new cases reside in Strafford (17), Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1) counties and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

One more death was reported overnight — a woman in her 60s or older.

Three of the new cases have required hospitalization bringing the total number up to 187.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

