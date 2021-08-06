CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced the season’s first human case of Jamestown Canyon virus, a viral infection transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

An adult from Dublin tested positive for the virus, marking the first detection of the virus in a person in the Granite State this year.

The arboviral risk level for Dublin will be increased to high as a result of this identified infection, officials said. The risk level for surrounding towns of Harrisville, Peterborough, Jaffrey, and Marlborough will increase to moderate.

“Jamestown Canyon Virus and the other mosquito-borne infections can cause serious illness,” New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a news release. “As summer progresses into fall, the risk from mosquito-transmitted infections is expected to increase. So residents and visitors to New Hampshire should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, especially as people are encouraged to spend more time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Early symptoms of the virus can include fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. More serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis can also occur.

There have been 15 cases of the virus since the disease was first reported in the state in 2013.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)