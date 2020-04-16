NH health officials announce 2 new coronavirus-related deaths bringing death toll to 34 with 1,211 confirmed cases

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 71 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Thursday bringing the total to 1,211 with 34 virus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 55 percent reported as female and 42 percent male.

The new cases reside in Rockingham (33), Strafford (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (4), and Sullivan (1) counties, and the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (8).

Two more deaths were reported overnight — a man and a woman in their 60s.

Nine of the new cases have required hospitalization bringing the total number up to 187.

Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

