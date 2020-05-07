NH health officials announce 3 new coronavirus-related deaths bringing death toll to 114 with 2,843 confirmed cases

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 104 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,843 with 114 virus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18, and all the rest are adults with 59 percent reported as female and 41 percent male.

The new cases reside in Rockingham (30), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (24), Merrimack (7), Strafford (3), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Three more deaths were reported overnight — a woman in her 60s or older from Hillsborough County and two men 60 or older from Rockingham and Strafford counties.

One of the new cases has been hospitalization bringing the total number up to 308.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)