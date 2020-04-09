NH health officials announce 3 new coronavirus-related deaths bringing death toll to 21 with 819 confirmed cases

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 31 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Thursday bringing the total to 819 with 21 virus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 58 percent reported as female and 42 percent male.

21 cases have been reported in Belknap County, 27 in Carroll County, 14 in Cheshire County, one in Coos County, 43 in Grafton County, 109 in Hillsborough County, 63 in Merrimack County, 277 in Rockingham County, 49 in Strafford County, six in Sullivan County, and 133 in the city of Manchester and 76 in Nashua.

Three more deaths were reported overnight among three men all over the age of 60.

Nine of the new cases have required hospitalization bringing the total number up to 127.

Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

