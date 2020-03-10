NH health officials announce 5th presumptive positive coronavirus case

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced the state’s fifth presumptive positive coronavirus case.

In a statement issued Tuesday, health officials say the individual is a man from Rockingham County who is self-isolated at home. Any of his household contacts are also self-quarantining.

The man was identified as a contact to a case of coronavirus in another state.

The Department of Health and Human Services is conducting an investigation into this person’s activities and has determined they remained at home while ill except to seek healthcare.

Given the increasing numbers of infections globally and around the United States, the DHHS says all persons should:

Stay home and avoid public places when sick (i.e. social distancing)

Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Wash hands frequently

Avoid being within 6 feet (close contact) of a person who is sick

Avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm.

