NH health officials announce 7 new coronavirus-related deaths bringing death toll to 121 with 2,947 confirmed cases

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 104 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Friday, bringing the total to 2,947 with 121 virus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 52 percent reported as female and 48 percent male.

The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (19), Rockingham (16), Merrimack (7), Strafford (3), Cheshire (2), Carroll (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (29) and Nashua (19). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

Seven more deaths were reported overnight, including a woman and two men 60 and older from Hillsborough County, a woman and two men from Rockingham County 60 and older and a man 60 and older from Merrimack County.

One of the new cases has been hospitalized bringing the total number up to 309.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

