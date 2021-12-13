CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire health officials have identified the state’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The infected person is an adult from Cheshire County who traveled outside of the Granite State and was exposed to another person who subsequently was identified with the omicron variant infection, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services .

The New Hampshire resident was said to be fully vaccinated but not yet boosted. They had mild symptoms and recovered during home isolation.

Close contacts are taking appropriate public health precautions, officials noted.

Massachusetts announced its first case of the variant earlier this month.

