NH health officials announce new presumptive positive coronavirus case, state total now 6

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new presumptive positive test result for coronavirus, bringing the state total to six.

The latest person to test positive is a man from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple countries in Europe. The person self-isolated upon return from Europe and notified their healthcare provider after developing symptoms. Household contacts have self-quarantined.

DHHS conducted an investigation into this person’s activities and has determined the person has been isolated at home since returning to New Hampshire except to seek healthcare. NH DHHS has not identified any person other than household contacts in New Hampshire who may have been in close contact with this person while infectious.

