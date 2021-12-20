(WHDH) — New Hampshire health officials identified the first person under 18 to die as a result of complications from COVID-19 Monday.

This death occurred in September in another state and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the recently finalized death certificate, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

This child was said to be too young to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

State officials say that between 25 and 30 percent of all new infections that are being reported are among people under 18.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)