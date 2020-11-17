SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about potential COVID-19 exposures at a Salem casino and a Wolfeboro church.

DHHS announced Tuesday that they have identified potential community exposures related to confirmed coronavirus cases at Chasers Poker Room and Casino on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Salem.

People who visited the casino between Nov. 4 and 7, as well as between Nov. 9 and 12, may have been exposed to the virus, according to DHHS.

They are also investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Calvary Wolfeboro church on Mill Street in Wolfeboro.

Churchgoers may have been exposed to the virus if they attended the 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services on Nov. 1, DHHS said.

A total of 25 people with connections to the church community have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Close contacts of cases linked with these two establishments are being notified by DHHS.

