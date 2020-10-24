NH health officials warning of possible community COVID-19 exposure at casino, 2 restaurants

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that it has identified potential community exposure at a casino and two restaurants and is urging people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to seek testing.

Concord Casino, Concord

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Concord Casino, located at the Draft Sports Bar and Grill, 67 South Main Street, Concord, NH, while potentially infectious. DHHS has determined that potential community exposure occurred in the gaming table area during the evening of: Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Paddy’s American Grille, Portsmouth

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at Paddy’s American Grille, located at 27 International Drive, Portsmouth, NH, while potentially infectious. DHHS has determined that potential community exposure occurred at the bar area on the following dates: Monday, Oct. 12, Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wednesday, Oct. 14, Thursday, Oct. 15, Friday, Oct. 16,

La Vista Italian Cuisine, Lincoln

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at La Vista Italian Cuisine, located at the RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain, 22 South Mountain Drive, Lincoln, NH, while potentially infectious. DHHS has determined that potential community exposure occurred during the afternoon and evenings of the following dates: Saturday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct. 18, Tuesday, Oct. 20, Thursday, Oct. 22.

DHHS has conducted contact investigations on all cases associated with these potential community exposures and is notifying known close contacts directly. However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19.

Whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, multiple testing options throughout the State are available to potentially exposed individuals. For persons without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980.

