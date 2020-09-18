NH high school moving to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A high school in New Hampshire will be moving to remote learning next week after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Rochester Public Schools officials learned of a positive COVID-19 case at Spaulding High School on Friday, according to Superintendent Kyle Repucci.

The student in question is currently self-quarantining in accordance with New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol, Repucci said.

The student has not been in school since Sept. 9 but will be able to return to class on Sept. 24, as long as they are cleared by state health officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, Repucci said all high school students will participate in remote learning instead of in-person learning from Sept. 21 through Sept. 25.

No middle school students are believed to be impacted by the coronavirus case.

