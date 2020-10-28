NH high school soccer team forced to forfeit tournament due to COVID-19 concerns

NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) - High schoolers on the boys and girls soccer team in Newmarket, New Hampshire were forced to forfeit their spots in an upcoming tournament due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

School officials cited an uptick in coronavirus positivity reported in the district since mid-September as the reason for their decision, with seven active cases in town and over 40 members of the school community in quarantine.

They said they remain committed to following our agreed-upon protocols for playing sports which includes wearing face coverings in school, on the playing field and on the school buses.

“Given that our opponents’ protocols do not require face coverings while playing sports and that social distancing is not possible when playing soccer, we will not participate in the upcoming tournament,” the statement read. “We are disheartened that our pandemic safety protocols will result in us being unable to play in the tournament, but we feel comfortable that this is the right choice for our entire school community at this time.”

