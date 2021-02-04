Police: NH high school teacher arrested for child porn, paying minor for sex

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire high school teacher is facing criminal charges after police say he paid a minor in exchange for sex and created and acquired videos depicting child sex abuse.

Joshua Harwood, 36, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including two counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse images, prostitution involving a child under the age of 18, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child sexual abuse images, two counts of prostitution, and solicitation to commit sexual contact, according to the Concord Police Department.

Harwood, a former teacher at Concord High School, was arrested Thursday following a monthslong investigation into reports of inappropriate online activity and past physical activity, police said.

The investigation revealed that Harwood allegedly engaged in sexually explicit online activity with a person under the age of 18 and paid money for child sexual abuse videos and images.

On at least one occasion, investigators say Hardwood paid for sexual activity with a person under the age of 18. On two other occasions, he allegedly solicited sex from a person over the age of 18.

The alleged offenses occurred while Harwood worked at the school, according to police.

Harwood refused bail and is being held at the Merrimack County House of Correction.

