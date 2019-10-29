NH high school teacher on leave after explicit photos posted online without her consent

KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire high school teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave after explicit photos of the teacher were posted online without her consent, officials said.

In a letter to the school community, Sanborn, New Hampshire Superintendent announced that the teacher, whose name was not released, was on leave pending an investigation into the “explicit” photos.

“These photos were private and have been posted online without her consent. Given the sensitive nature of the material, and because the photos were posted without the teacher’s consent, the District is making every effort to quell the dissemination of these photos amongst students,” the statement read. “We would appreciate any help that parents can provide in preventing the spread of this information.”

No additional information was immediately released.

