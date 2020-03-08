NH home health care worker charged with financial exploitation of senior

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing fraud charges after taking money from a person she was serving as a home health care worker in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said.

Police began investigating in January after an elderly and disabled Hudson resident said a home health care worker had unauthorized access to her bank accounts for eight months in 2019.

Katherine Price, 29, of Concord, New Hampshire, was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery. She will be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court on March 19.

