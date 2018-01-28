CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu is proclaiming a day in tribute to a New Hampshire teacher who died in the NASA Challenger disaster decades ago.

Sununu, a Republican, said Sunday, Jan. 28 will be known as “Christa McAuliffe Day” in honor of the woman selected to become the first educator in space out of 11,000 applicants.

As NASA’s first designated teacher in space, McAuliffe was going to experiment with fluids and demonstrate Newton’s laws of motion for schoolchildren.

She never made it to orbit: She and six crewmates were killed during liftoff of space shuttle Challenger on Jan. 28, 1986.

Astronauts Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold recently said they will pay tribute to McAuliffe by carrying out her science classes on the International Space Station.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)