NH hospital evacuated after several people report feeling sick

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A hospital in New Hampshire was evacuated Thursday afternoon after several people inside fell ill, officials said.

Everyone who was inside the Epping Regional Health Center has been ordered out of the building.

Several people are being treated at the scene for unknown sicknesses, according to the Epping Police Department.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

No additional details were immediaitaly available.

