NH hospitals can resume some elective services as stay-at-home restrictions ease

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire began lifting some stay-at-home restrictions Monday as part of its phased approach to reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals can now resume some elective services, such as MRIs and hip replacements, under Gov. Chris Sununu’s “Stay-at-Home Order 2.0.”

Golf courses, drive-in theaters, retail stores, barbers and hair salons, and campgrounds are slated to open on May 11.

All retail staffers will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Stores will be required to maintain occupancy of 50 percent or less. Customers will also be asked to wear face coverings.

Restaurants will be allowed to phase-in and expand services starting on May 18. Outdoor seated dining will be allowed but indoor dining will not be permitted. Tables will be limited to no more than six people and will be set up six feet apart. Reservations will also be required.

Beaches will not be allowed to open until further notice due to some that are located close to the North Shore of Massachusetts.

The Bay State’s stay-at-home advisory remains in effect until May 18.

