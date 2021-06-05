CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has approved legislation that could result in separate voting procedures for state and federal elections.

The bill approved Thursday amounts to a preemptive strike against sweeping election and voter-access legislation being debated in Washington. It would keep New Hampshire’s election system in place for state and county races if Congress enacts the “For the People Act.”

The federal proposal is aimed at curtailing the influence of big money in politics and removing hurdles to voting with changes such as automatic voter registration and 24-hour ballot drop boxes. But opponents argue it includes provisions that New Hampshire lawmakers and courts already have rejected and would destroy a system that works well in the state.

The state legislation now goes back to the Senate.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)