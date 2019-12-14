NH ice castle attraction looking for some help

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Organizers of annual hand-crafted ice castle sculptures in New Hampshire are looking for some help as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The frozen attraction is located in six places across North America, including in North Woodstock. The castles include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides and fountains.

So far, the New Hampshire attraction is slated to open late December or early January, depending on the weather. Some jobs are advertised on its website.

The winter wonderland is built from scratch when the cold conditions allow the ice to sprout from the barren ground.

