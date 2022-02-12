MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Successful anglers will take home thousands of dollars after this weekend’s Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, but what happens to all those fish?

Prizes totaling $15,000 will be up for grabs for those entering fish caught Saturday or Sunday on any public body of water in New Hampshire. But if they don’t want to take their fish home, nothing goes to waste. Organizers say the fish are donated to the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, where they are used to feed otters, bears, eagles and other animals.

According to derby officials, osprey “really love perch and the otters love ‘troutsicles.’”

