MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health identified two additional cases of tuberculosis, bringing the total to three in the state.

The department said the people were diagnosed in the Manchester and Nashua areas.

They said the people who tested positive went to several public locations between January and August, including a cafe, a laundromat, and the Hillsborough County department of corrections.

They are asking anyone who went to those locations to get tested.

