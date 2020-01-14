NH inmate accused of punching corrections officer, kicking another in stomach

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire inmate will face a judge Tuesday after police say he punched one corrections officer before kicking a second officer in the stomach on Saturday morning.

Matthew Dionne, 34, is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on two counts of assault by prisoners, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Dionne allegedly attacked and repeatedly punched an officer who was serving him a meal at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections around 10:50 a.m. He then kicked a second officer who ordered him to get on the ground, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

