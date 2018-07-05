NH K-9 officer credited with tracking down alleged car thief

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire K-9 officer is being credited with helping to track down a man accused of stealing a car and running off into the woods on Tuesday, police said.

A Bow, New Hampshire police officer who noticed a man suspiciously walking around parked vehicles at the Park n Ride at the junction of Route 89 and Route 3A said the suspect ran off into the woods when he tried to talk to him.

After determining that the vehicle the man had been driving was reported stolen out of Bedford, the officer called for Officer Pratte and his K-9 partner Roxy, who tracked the man into the woods and located him.

Travis Allard, 39, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on two counts of receiving stolen property.

