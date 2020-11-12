NH lawyer pleads guilty to stealing more than $2 million from his clients

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire lawyer has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges after stealing more than $2 million from his clients, officials announced Thursday.

John Allen, a 63-year-old native of Bedford, engaged in a scheme to defraud several of his clients of over $2.4 million from January 2014 through October 2019, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Murray.

Allen’s clients gave him funds to hold in escrow for specific purposes, including private lending, real estate transactions, and particular business deals, Murray said. Allen told his clients he would hold the funds in his Interest on Lawyer Trust Account, but he instead transferred the money into another bank account that he controlled and spent the funds on his own personal and business expenses.

In total, Allen stole at least $2,426,258 from his clients, according to investigators.

Allen, whose license to practice law was suspended in 2019, is slated to be sentenced in Feb. 2021.

