CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Leaders of the New Hampshire House issued a bipartisan statement Thursday condemning antisemitic social media posts by members and urging lawmakers to “act with dignity and respect.”

Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard and Democratic Leader Renny Cushing said they have heard from Jewish lawmakers and members of the public asking them to speak out after three state representatives in the last year made antisemitic comments on social media or shared offensive content.

Packard and Cushing said lawmakers have a responsibility to research the source and context of the information they share.

“Unequivocally, it is unacceptable that any member of this historic legislative body is involved in perpetuating hate in any form,” they said in the statement.

