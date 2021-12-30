CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The State of New Hampshire licensed more than 650 nurses in a three week period in an effort to increase staffing amid the COVID-19 surge.

Gov. Chris Sununu had signed an executive order that allowed the state to fast track getting nurses licensed.

“We are breaking down barriers to ensure our health care system has the staffing needed to respond to this winter surge, and I would like to thank Office of Professional Licensure and Certification for their expedited work in helping get nurses on the front lines of our hospitals,” he said in a statement.

From Dec. 1 to 20, 658 total licenses were issued for health care nurses to practice in N.H.

