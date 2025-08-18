HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Lifeguards at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire helped rescue over 140 swimmers over the weekend, in large part due to flash rip currents.

The currents happened because of a tropical depression out at sea.

Lifeguards believe this next week will be another busy one with a hurricane approaching. The rip currents happened at all five New Hampshire state park beaches.

“What we dealt with all week last week is flash rip currents,” said Patrick Murphy, Chief of NH State Beach Patrol. “You could be standing at waist to chest depth in the water and then a set comes through. A set of waves and there’s a current that sends out to sea, so the guards see the sand and the patrons if they are going the wrong way in the water. You can also see if you’re watching certain areas but they are trained to see those areas and when it does happen they respond immediately.”

