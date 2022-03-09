MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man allegedly assaulted another man in a hotel in Manchester early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a reported assault at the Even Hotel on John E Devine Drive around 4:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with a head injury, according to Manchester police.

An investigation revealed that there had been a fight inside the hotel involving several people and during that altercation, the victim was robbed and assaulted, police said.

The group then went outside and continued fighting in the nearby Sunoco parking lot, at which point a gun was fired, police added.

Angel Caballery, 32, of Manchester, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, armed robbery, riot, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)