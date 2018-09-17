NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man faces multiple domestic violence charges following a reported assault Sunday.

Shaun Jerome, 40, of Nashua, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree assault – domestic violence, one count of domestic violence – criminal threatening and three counts of domestic violence – simple assault.

A woman known to Jerome reported Jerome assaulted her at a residence in Nashua Sunday around 5:35 a.m., police said.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Authorities arrested Jerome on a warrant Monday around 3:05 a.m.

He was denied bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)