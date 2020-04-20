MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a woman and pointed a gun at her in Manchester on Saturday.

Officers responding to 55 High St. around 7 p.m. met with a woman who said she had gotten into an argument with Nicholas Harrison, 28, of Manchester, and he had pushed her out of the apartment, according to Manchester police.

She allegedly continued to say that Harrison came outside and pointed a gun at her while she sat across the street.

Harrison had retreated back inside the apartment and initially would not come out, police said.

He was eventually taken into custody after some time.

Harrison is set to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on May 21 on charges of criminal threatening, resisting arrest and simple assault.

