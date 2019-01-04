NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of breaking his father’s ankle during a physical altercation was arrested on a warrant Thursday.

Nashua police received a report on Dec. 10, 2018 at about 7:30 a.m. of a domestic disturbance that happened at a downtown location in early October 2018, in which a man reported that his son, 29-year-old Joshua Wolfe of Nashua, had broken his ankle during an argument, according to police.

Detectives furthered the investigation and applied for an arrest warrant for Wolfe, charging him with second degree assault – domestic violence, Class B felony.

Officers placed Wolfe under arrest on Thursday around 10:45 p.m.

He was released on personal recognizance pending his Jan. 17 arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court – South.

