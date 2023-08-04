A New Hampshire man accused of burning his son and causing his death has been indicted on a murder charge.

25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad is facing a second-degree murder charge returned by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury for allegedly assaulting his 7-year-old son and burning him with hot liquid and a hot pan.

Mohammad had previously been charged with assault and is being held without bail. The first and second degree assault charges also allege he whipped his son with a cord. Mohammad is also changed with falsifying physical evidence for allegedly deleting data from his cellphone and staging a false scene.

His son Jaevion Riley was left in a coma after being found with injuries including burns in January. He died a week later.

