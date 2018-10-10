NH man accused of choking woman facing domestic assault charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing six counts of domestic violence after police say he choked a woman last week.

Officers responding to a reported domestic assault about 10 p.m. spoke with a victim who said Levi Coltey, 20, had recently assaulted and choked her, according to Nashua police.

Coltey, who fled the scene, was arrested soon after on charges of second-degree assault, six counts of domestic violence, resisting detention, and three counts of simple assault. He was ordered held pending his arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court South.

