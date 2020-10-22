NH man accused of distributing child sex abuse images

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into crimes involving the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse images.

Joshua Dallaire, 37, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges of disseminating child sexual abuse images over the internet and having child sexual abuse images on his phone, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Authorities launched an investigation into Dallaire’s alleged crimes in early September after receiving a tip about child sexual abuse images showing up on a messaging app account, police said.

Police later traced an IP address used for the alleged activity to Dallaire’s home in the city.

A forensic examination is said to have uncovered multiple images and videos on Dallaire’s cellphone.

An investigation remains ongoing.

