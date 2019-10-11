CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with “very young” juveniles is set to face a judge Friday.

Brandon Aubin, 36, of Concord, New Hampshire, is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including two counts of endangering — solicit sex, two counts of computer services — use prohibited, and eight counts of transmitting a lewd image to a child under 16 years old.

Concord police detectives alerted to a cyber tip by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children on July 4 began investigating Aubin.

The tip contained information that Aubin exchanged nude images with juveniles and also requested that the juveniles take part in sexual acts, police said.

Detectives made contact with the victims, who are allegedly known to Aubin, and say they removed them from danger during the investigation.

Following numerous interviews and the review of digital and physical evidence, police placed Aubin under arrest on a warrant Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lt. Sean Ford (603) 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crime Line (603) 226-3100.

