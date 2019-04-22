NH man accused of exposing himself to juvenile facing sex assault charge

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Weare, New Hampshire man is facing indecent exposure and sex assault charges after police say he exposed himself to a child on at least three separate occasions.

Ronald Meltzer, 36, surrendered at the Merrimack, New Hampshire Police Department on Thursday, where he was booked on charges of indecent exposure, felonious sexual assault, and attempted felonious sexual assault, according to Merrimack police.

Authorities launched an investigation on March 15 after interviewing the alleged victim.

He was released on personal recognizance pending his May 9 arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)