NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of exposing his genitals to a juvenile is slated to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

Yusuf Bin Abdul-Majid, 22, of Nashua, refused bail and is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending his arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on a charge of indecent exposure and lewdness, according to Nashua police.

Officers responding to a report of a man exposing himself to a juvenile in the area of West Hollis Street near Palm Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday located Abdul-Majid and determined he was responsible for the incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665.

