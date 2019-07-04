NH man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend, injuring good Samaritan at Worcester restaurant

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans tackled a New Hampshire man caught stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who later died, at a restaurant in Worcester Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported altercation inside O’Connor’s Restaurant on Boylston Street just before 8 p.m. found a 31-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

The suspected stabber, 28-year-old Carlos Asencio, of Derry, N.H., had been pinned to the ground by several patrons, according to police.

The badly-wounded victim was transported to a local hospital as officers reportedly struggled to place Asencio in handcuffs.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

One of the good Samaritans sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound during the struggle, police said.

The good Samaritan’s father, Allan Corson, said his son quickly reacted when he heard the woman scream.

“We just started hearing a scream and screaming from a lady,” Corson said. “Sort of, ‘Help me help me,’ and my son jumped up and he ran out with a couple other gentlemen and he was the first one to make the tackle.”

Asencio faces multiple charges, including murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, along with charges relating to an outstanding warrant.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

