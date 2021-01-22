NH man accused of firing gun at woman who drove into his car

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he fired a gun at a woman who drove into his car.

Zachary Caruso, 33, Goffstown, is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on a charge of attempted first-degree assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an accident and a gunshot in the area of 322 Porter St. around midnight found a black Subaru Legacy with front end damage and the driver of the vehicle at another address, police said.

An investigation reportedly revealed that the driver was traveling south on Porter Street when she struck Caruso’s parked car. As the woman attempted to reverse, Caruso allegedly came outside and fired a single shot at her vehicle.

The bullet hit the back window and traveled through the vehicle, exiting out the front windshield and just missing the woman, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

