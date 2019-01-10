NH man accused of firing metal pellets into neighbor’s apartment

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday night after authorities say he used an air rifle to fire metal pellets through his wall into a neighbor’s apartment in Nashua.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Casco Drive about 7 p.m. learned several metal pellets had been fired through the wall of 28-year-old Alex Costello’s apartment and into the adjacent apartment, which was occupied at the time, according to the Nashua Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

Costello was taken into custody without incident. He is facing a charge of reckless conduct.

Costello is being held without bail pending arraignment Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior.

